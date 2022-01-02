Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.