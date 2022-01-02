Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,807 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

RCII opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

