Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,770 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

