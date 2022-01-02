Request (REQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.60 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Request has a market cap of $383.80 million and approximately $31.60 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

