ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,678 shares of company stock worth $13,443,858 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMD traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.60. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.