Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $414.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.81. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

