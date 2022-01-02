Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 97,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 17.0% in the third quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 169,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

