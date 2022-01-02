Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $301.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.72. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.97 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

