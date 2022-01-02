Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ashland Global by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $107.66 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

