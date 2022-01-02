Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Essent Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 155,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

ESNT opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

