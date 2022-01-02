Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Bankshares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

