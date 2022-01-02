Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,485 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $311,506,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after buying an additional 2,741,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.