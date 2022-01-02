Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $201.06 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.52.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

