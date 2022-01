Reviewing Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) and Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB)

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) and Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aterian alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aterian and Hamilton Beach Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aterian 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hamilton Beach Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aterian presently has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 396.35%. Given Aterian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aterian is more favorable than Hamilton Beach Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aterian and Hamilton Beach Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aterian $185.70 million 1.18 -$63.13 million ($9.63) -0.43 Hamilton Beach Brands $603.71 million 0.33 $46.26 million $2.00 7.18

Hamilton Beach Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Aterian. Aterian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Beach Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Aterian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Aterian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aterian has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Beach Brands has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aterian and Hamilton Beach Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aterian -121.17% -54.92% -22.40% Hamilton Beach Brands 3.98% 33.59% 7.76%

Summary

Hamilton Beach Brands beats Aterian on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc. is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes. The firms licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet countertop appliances and CHI premium garment care products. Its commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial. The company is founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.