Reviewing Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 ThredUp 0 2 10 0 2.83

Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus target price of $18.29, suggesting a potential upside of 78.75%. ThredUp has a consensus target price of $27.09, suggesting a potential upside of 112.31%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Profitability

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A ThredUp -28.00% -52.77% -17.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and ThredUp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.58 N/A N/A N/A ThredUp $186.01 million 6.69 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

Lulus Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

Lulus Fashion Lounge beats ThredUp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

