RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $363.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $363.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $7.18 on Tuesday, reaching $187.35. 626,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,291. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $172.16 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day moving average of $242.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

