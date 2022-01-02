Rise (RISE) Hits Market Capitalization of $611,739.93

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Rise has a total market cap of $611,739.93 and $57.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050300 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001840 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001773 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 191,214,503 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

