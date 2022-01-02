Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $23,791,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSKD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 810,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.35. Riskified has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

