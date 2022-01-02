Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $305.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.73.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $216.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.21. The company has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

