Rock Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $82.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

