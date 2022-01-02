Rock Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,365 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 85,082.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.66. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $39,767.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,518 shares of company stock valued at $178,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

