Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 84,525 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,525 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,232,000 after acquiring an additional 133,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 57,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

