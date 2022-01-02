Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Down 2.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 444,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

