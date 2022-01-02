ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,020.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RKWBF remained flat at $$380.75 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.84 and its 200 day moving average is $473.09. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $346.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

