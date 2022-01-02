Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $18.75 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,613,000. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 300.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,848,000 after acquiring an additional 426,297 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,761,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,934.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 163,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 158,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.