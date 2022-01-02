Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $122.38 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.65 and a 12-month high of $123.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.16 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

