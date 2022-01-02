Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.