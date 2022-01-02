Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 1.8% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $29,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $289,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $206.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

