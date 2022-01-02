Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.30.

STZ stock opened at $250.97 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $251.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

