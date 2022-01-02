Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROOT. Barclays lowered Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ROOT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. 3,598,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,160. Root has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $782.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -1.17.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Root will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at about $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Root by 99.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,547 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Root during the third quarter worth about $4,963,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Root by 139.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 754,650 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

