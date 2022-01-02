Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.16. Root shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 14,007 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

The stock has a market cap of $782.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Root by 160.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,547 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,587,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 754,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 304,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

