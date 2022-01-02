Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) a C$73.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATD.B. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.13.

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$49.67 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

