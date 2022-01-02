Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) a C$73.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.13.

ATD.B opened at C$49.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.42. The firm has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

