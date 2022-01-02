Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,500 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.40) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.57) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.84).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,622.40 ($21.81) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,652.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,542.15. The company has a market capitalization of £125.16 billion and a PE ratio of 36.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

