Royale Finance (ROYA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,192.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $91,192.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.38 or 0.08021998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00076421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,073.32 or 0.99889858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,109,211 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

