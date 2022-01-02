Rupiah Token (IDRT) Market Cap Achieves $7.89 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $672,516.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,978,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

