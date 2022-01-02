RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.28

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.28 ($36.68) and traded as high as €35.74 ($40.61). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €35.72 ($40.59), with a volume of 1,224,861 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.28.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

