SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.38 ($19.75).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SFQ opened at €12.30 ($13.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.94. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a 52-week high of €14.49 ($16.47).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.