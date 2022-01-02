SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $229,403.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,224.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.70 or 0.00950145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00262801 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00023161 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

