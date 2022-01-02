SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.96 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $7.96 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 80.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.27 or 0.07901979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,278.84 or 1.00314103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007731 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

