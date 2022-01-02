Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,687 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $220.14 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

