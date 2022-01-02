Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,596 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $31,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after buying an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,445,000 after buying an additional 721,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $76.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.