Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Stock Position Lessened by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

NYSE:SC opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

