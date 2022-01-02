Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $23,961,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. Stolper Co acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $2,277,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.