Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 51 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 118.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $206.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.75 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.