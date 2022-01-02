Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 277,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,474,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 796,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

PSX stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.