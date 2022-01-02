Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 61.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average is $140.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.35 and a 12-month high of $148.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

