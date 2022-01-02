Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $200.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

