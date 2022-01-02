Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.80. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

