Saybrook Capital NC Has $29.28 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Saybrook Capital NC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.1% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 6.5% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.90 and its 200-day moving average is $151.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

